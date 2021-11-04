Advertisement

Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide, officials said. (COURTESY PHOTO)(COURTESY)
By Anne Hughes and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG/KYOU/Gray News) - Two students are facing first-degree murder charges after investigators said they killed a teacher in Iowa.

Officials located the remains of Nohema Graber, 66, at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Wednesday.

Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing Wednesday.

KCRG reported Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged with homicide in the first degree and conspiracy to commit homicide in the first degree, both felonies.

Both are students at Fairfield High School where Graber was a teacher.

Miller and Goodale are being criminally charged as adults.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 KCRG/KYOU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Harrod, 31.
Ky. elementary teacher found passed out in school’s parking lot, citation says
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
KFVS
Unofficial results in for Kentucky’s three special elections
File image
One person injured in Lexington shooting
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

A new contract between the city of Lexington and the Fraternal Order of Police passed its first...
Contract between FOP, City of Lexington expected to be given final approval
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
Report: Phoenix Suns owner Sarver has history of racism, misogyny
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle
Chef Ouita Michel has been in the business of cooking for the past 35 years. Now, she has two...
Ky. chef launches website to showcase the commonwealth’s cuisine & culture
About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the...
Kids outdoor playsets recalled due for potential entrapment hazard