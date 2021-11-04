Advertisement

UK planning in-person commencement ceremonies for December, May

Rupp Arena(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky plans to hold in-person ceremonies for the December 2021 and May 2022 commencements.

The December 2021 commencement ceremonies will take place on Friday, Dec. 17, at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Visit the UK’s commencement website for info on registration.

The schedule of colleges is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

  • College of Agriculture, Food and Environment
  • College of Education
  • College of Engineering
  • College of Fine Arts
  • College of Medicine
  • College of Pharmacy
  • College of Public Health
  • College of Social Work
  • Martin School of Public Policy and Administration
  • Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce

Friday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.

  • College of Arts and Sciences
  • College of Communication and Information
  • College of Design
  • College of Health Sciences
  • College of Nursing
  • Gatton College of Business and Economics

A virtual option will also be available for the December ceremonies.

The December ceremonies will also feature student speakers, per UK tradition. The deadline for student speaker applications is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Students interested in applying must be an August or December 2021 graduate participating in person at the ceremonies. More details on submission materials can be found here.

The May 2022 Commencement Ceremonies will take place on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Because the University of Kentucky has shifted most of its commencement ceremonies to Friday, we can now conduct one ceremony on Saturday morning, avoiding conflict with the Kentucky Derby and celebrations later that day. This allows us to better utilize resources and staff, and free up an extra day for Rupp Arena.

Friday, May 6 - 9 a.m.

  • College of Agriculture, Food and Environment
  • College of Communication and Information
  • College of Public Health
  • Martin School of Public Policy and Administration
  • Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce

Friday, May 6 - 2 p.m.

  • College of Education
  • College of Engineering
  • College of Medicine

Friday, May 6 - 6 p.m.

  • Gatton College of Business and Economics
  • College of Health Sciences
  • College of Fine Arts
  • College of Nursing
  • College of Pharmacy

Saturday, May 7 - 9 a.m.

  • College of Arts and Sciences
  • College of Social Work
  • College of Design

More information about the May ceremonies will become available next semester.

