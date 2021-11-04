Woman in ICU after being hit by car in Richmond parking lot

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is in the hopsital after being hit by a car in a Richmond parking lot.

Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Wendy’s on North Keeneland Drive.

The 64-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where police say she is in the ICU.

Police say the incident is under investigation, but no criminal charges are pending in this case at this time.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.