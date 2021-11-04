Work begins to make dangerous Pulaski County intersection safer

EUBANK, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky intersection that’s been the scene of numerous crashes is getting some improvements.

Traffic lights are being installed at the intersection of US 27 and KY 70 in Pulaski County.

Eubank residents thankful for new traffic lights being installed at “dangerous intersection” in Pulaski County. More at 430 and 530 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/IitNOgIpGr — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) November 4, 2021

People have begged and pleaded for a new traffic light. Some of them have been in crashes. Some have lost loved ones. They’re hoping the traffic light will make the intersections safer.

“I had two aunts that got killed at the intersection up there,” said Connie Whitis.

Whitis has lived in eubank for almost 60 years and frequently traveled through the US 27 and KY 70 intersection. Earlier this year, two close relatives, Diane and Barbara Haste, died there after their car collided with another in in the intersection.

First responders have worked numerous crashes there, some deadly, many with injuries and almost all of them tragic and unfortunate.

“I’m just really glad they are finally getting it done,” Whitis said. “I’m thinking it will stop a lot of the accidents, you know.”

The work will last about six weeks and drivers should expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures while the lights are installed and activated.

Along with the new lights, new turn lanes from 27 onto 70 are also being constructed.

