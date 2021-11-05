Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Weekend

By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we head into the first weekend of November, our weather pattern remains colder than normal and pretty darn calm. This calm weather will take us into early next week before big changes show up. Those changes will likely bring a much colder pattern and bring some winter weather potential in here.

Temps this weekend will start in the upper 20s to low 30s and end in the 55-60 degree range under mostly sunny skies.

Temps early next week will climb into the middle 60s with a gusty southwest wind showing up. That’s ahead of a potent setup for the second half of next week.

The pattern then features a big dip in the jet stream working from the west and then that rolls east and likely becomes a major cutoff low in our region by late next week into the weekend. This looks to bring rain as early as Thursday before a major temp drop and the potential for wintry weather behind it next weekend.

