Police say sun blinded driver involved in Lexington crash; coroner on scene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Lexington.

Man O’ War Blvd. is closed in both directions at the Habersham/Victoria Way intersection due to a bad crash.

The coroner is at the scene.

According to police, a pickup truck was on the outer loop of Man O’ War, approaching the intersection, which is Habersham on one side and Victoria Way on the other.

Police say the truck was heading in the direction of the rising sun and the sun got into the driver’s eyes and the driver couldn’t see the light at the intersection was red. The pickup hit a car coming into the intersection from Victoria Way.

Police say no charges expected in the case.

We also have a crew there and we’ll keep you updated.

