Dozens arrested in Harrison, Bourbon County drug round-up

HARRISON/BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of people were arrested during a drug round-up.

On Thursday, the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force and Kentucky State Polic targeted narcotics traffickers operating in Bourbon and Harrison counties.

Authorities say the arrests are the result of numerous investigations where detectives purchased and/or confiscated heroin, fentanyl, meth and prescription narcotics from suspects throughout the city and county.

The following individuals were arrested or have arrest warrants for drug-related offenses:

1. Lori Sosby - Millersburg, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives (Harrison Co charge)

Persistent Felony Offender II (Harrison Co charge)

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives 2 Counts

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine (1 over 2 Grams and 1 Under 2 Grams)

2. Leigh Marcum - Paris, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine (over 2 Grams)

3. Chelsie Caskey - Paris, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine (over 2 Grams)

4. Gilbert Richardson - Paris, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine (over 2 Grams)

5. Tommy Johnson - Paris, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Cocaine (under 2 Grams)

6. Mal Walton - Paris, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Cocaine (under 4 Grams)

7. Christopher Hailey - Paris, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine over 2 grams

Trafficking Controlled Substance 3rd over 20 Dosage Units; Drug Unspecified

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives

8. Jairam Cloud - Paris, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine under 2 Grams Sell/Transfer Simulated Cont. Sub. 1st Offense (2 counts)

9. Chad Brown - Paris, Kentucky

Sell/Transfer Simulated Cont. Sub. 1st Offense

10. Derrick Jones - Paris, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 2nd Methamphetamine over 2 Grams (4 counts)

Trafficking Controlled Substance 2nd Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives

Tampering With Physical Evidence

11. Lauren Reinsmith - Paris, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine over 2 grams

12. Demetrius Washington - Paris, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine over 2 grams

13. Eddie Oliver - Millersburg, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine over 2 grams

14. Courtney Adams - Paris, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine over 2 grams (2 counts)

15. Wallace McCowan - Paris, Kentucky

Sell/Transfer Simulated Cont. Sub. 1st Offense

16. Max Fletcher - Carlisle, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine over 2 grams

17. Kendra Snyder - Paris, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine under 2 grams

18. Joshua Hicks - Paris, Kentucky

Sell/Transfer Simulated Cont. Sub. 1st Offense

Bourbon County Grand Jury UPDATED charge

19. Solomon Fields - Paris, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 2nd Methamphetamine over 2 Grams (4 counts)

Trafficking Controlled Substance 2nd Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives

The Bourbon County Attorney’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will be prosecuting the investigations in Bourbon County.

Harrison County Grand Jury Indictments

20. Roxanne Crump Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - Second or Subsequent Offense (Two (2) Grams or More)

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - Second or Subsequent Offense (Two (2) Grams or More)

Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

21. Matthew Thomas - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - Second or Subsequent Offense (Two (2) Grams or More)

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - Second or Subsequent Offense (Less than Two (2) Grams)

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree – Second or Subsequent Offense Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - Second Offense (Less than Two (2) Grams)

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree – Second or Subsequent Offense

Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

22. Josh Angel - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin) in the First Degree – Second or Subsequent Offense

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree – Second or Subsequent Offense

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - Second or Subsequent Offense (Two (2) Grams or More)

Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

23. Zach Childers - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) in the First Degree - First Offense (Less than Ten (10) Dosage Units)

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) in the First Degree - First Offense (Less than Ten (10) Dosage Units

24. Danny Dennis - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense (2 Counts)

25. Shannon Platt - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - First Offense (Two (2) or More Grams)

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - First Offense (Two (2) or More Grams)

26. Vernon Turner - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st, 2nd offense (Heroin/Fentanyl)

Persistent Felony Offender

27. Meghan Hall - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense (2 Counts)

28. Jess Lilly - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

29. Kenneth Herrington - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - First Offense (Less than Two (2) Grams)

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

30. Timothy Hughes - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree

31. Shanna Hughes - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

32. Keyodre Powell - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) in the First Degree - First Offense (Less than Ten (10) Dosage Units)

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) in the First Degree - First Offense (Less than Ten (10) Dosage Units)

33. Robbie Lenz - Berry, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

34. Cheyenne Honeycutt - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin) in the First Degree –

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin) in the First Degree – First Offense

Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

Wanton Endangerment in the Second Degree

35. Paul McKeehan - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense (2 Counts)

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin) in the First Degree –First Offense

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Tramadol) in the Third Degree - Less than Twenty (20) Dosage Units - First Offense

36. David Linville - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Sale/Transfer of a Simulated Controlled Substance - Second or Subsequent Offense

Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

37. Hannah Landrum - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree

38. Jackie Barnett - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin/Fentanyl) in the First Degree - Second or Subsequent Offense

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

39. Amanda Courtney - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - First Offense (Less than Two (2) Grams)

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - First Offense (Less than two (2) Grams)

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

40. Kyle Martin - Cynthiana, Kentucky

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Fentanyl and fentanyl analogues are the deadliest drugs and most addictive drugs” our nation has ever seen. They are powerful synthetic opioids that are similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent.

The research findings presented in the 2020 KY Overdose Fatality Report, state “more than 1,964 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020, a 49% increase in drug overdose deaths compared with the year prior.” The report further states, in “cases autopsied by the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner and toxicology reports submitted by Kentucky coroners, the increase in the death toll was driven mostly by a rise in opioid abuse, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, which were found in 1,292 cases, accounting for approximately 71% of all overdose deaths for the year.”

Dealers frequently mix fentanyl with other drugs, such as heroin, pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA, which results in the cheaper availability of drugs. This practice is extremely risky for users who may not realize that this cheap addictive may be stronger than they are accustomed, often leading to overdose.

Many families have been impacted by the drug epidemic, and have experienced the devastation of overdoses and resulting deaths.

