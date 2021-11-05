Advertisement

Dozens arrested in Harrison, Bourbon County drug round-up

On Thursday, the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force and Kentucky State Polic targeted narcotics traffickers operating in Bourbon and Harrison counties.(Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRISON/BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of people were arrested during a drug round-up.

On Thursday, the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force and Kentucky State Polic targeted narcotics traffickers operating in Bourbon and Harrison counties.

Authorities say the arrests are the result of numerous investigations where detectives purchased and/or confiscated heroin, fentanyl, meth and prescription narcotics from suspects throughout the city and county.

The following individuals were arrested or have arrest warrants for drug-related offenses:

1. Lori Sosby - Millersburg, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives (Harrison Co charge)
  • Persistent Felony Offender II (Harrison Co charge)
  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives 2 Counts
  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine (1 over 2 Grams and 1 Under 2 Grams)

2. Leigh Marcum - Paris, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine (over 2 Grams)

3. Chelsie Caskey - Paris, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine (over 2 Grams)

4. Gilbert Richardson - Paris, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine (over 2 Grams)

5. Tommy Johnson - Paris, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Cocaine (under 2 Grams)

6. Mal Walton - Paris, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Cocaine (under 4 Grams)

7. Christopher Hailey - Paris, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine over 2 grams
  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 3rd over 20 Dosage Units; Drug Unspecified
  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives

8. Jairam Cloud - Paris, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine under 2 Grams Sell/Transfer Simulated Cont. Sub. 1st Offense (2 counts)

9. Chad Brown - Paris, Kentucky

  • Sell/Transfer Simulated Cont. Sub. 1st Offense

10. Derrick Jones - Paris, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 2nd Methamphetamine over 2 Grams (4 counts)
  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 2nd Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives
  • Tampering With Physical Evidence

11. Lauren Reinsmith - Paris, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine over 2 grams

12. Demetrius Washington - Paris, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine over 2 grams

13. Eddie Oliver - Millersburg, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine over 2 grams

14. Courtney Adams - Paris, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine over 2 grams (2 counts)

15. Wallace McCowan - Paris, Kentucky

  • Sell/Transfer Simulated Cont. Sub. 1st Offense

16. Max Fletcher - Carlisle, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine over 2 grams

17. Kendra Snyder - Paris, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Methamphetamine under 2 grams

18. Joshua Hicks - Paris, Kentucky

  • Sell/Transfer Simulated Cont. Sub. 1st Offense
  • Bourbon County Grand Jury UPDATED charge

19. Solomon Fields - Paris, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 2nd Methamphetamine over 2 Grams (4 counts)
  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 2nd Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives
  • The Bourbon County Attorney’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will be prosecuting the investigations in Bourbon County.
  • Harrison County Grand Jury Indictments

20. Roxanne Crump Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - Second or Subsequent Offense (Two (2) Grams or More)
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - Second or Subsequent Offense (Two (2) Grams or More)
  • Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

21. Matthew Thomas - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - Second or Subsequent Offense (Two (2) Grams or More)
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - Second or Subsequent Offense (Less than Two (2) Grams)
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree – Second or Subsequent Offense Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - Second Offense (Less than Two (2) Grams)
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree – Second or Subsequent Offense
  • Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

22. Josh Angel - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin) in the First Degree – Second or Subsequent Offense
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree – Second or Subsequent Offense
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - Second or Subsequent Offense (Two (2) Grams or More)
  • Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

23. Zach Childers - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) in the First Degree - First Offense (Less than Ten (10) Dosage Units)
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) in the First Degree - First Offense (Less than Ten (10) Dosage Units

24. Danny Dennis - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense (2 Counts)

25. Shannon Platt - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - First Offense (Two (2) or More Grams)
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - First Offense (Two (2) or More Grams)

26. Vernon Turner - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st, 2nd offense (Heroin/Fentanyl)
  • Persistent Felony Offender

27. Meghan Hall - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense (2 Counts)

28. Jess Lilly - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

29. Kenneth Herrington - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - First Offense (Less than Two (2) Grams)
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

30. Timothy Hughes - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree

31. Shanna Hughes - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

32. Keyodre Powell - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) in the First Degree - First Offense (Less than Ten (10) Dosage Units)
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) in the First Degree - First Offense (Less than Ten (10) Dosage Units)

33. Robbie Lenz - Berry, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

34. Cheyenne Honeycutt - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin) in the First Degree –
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin) in the First Degree – First Offense
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Minor
  • Wanton Endangerment in the Second Degree

35. Paul McKeehan - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense (2 Counts)
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin) in the First Degree –First Offense
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Tramadol) in the Third Degree - Less than Twenty (20) Dosage Units - First Offense

36. David Linville - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Sale/Transfer of a Simulated Controlled Substance - Second or Subsequent Offense
  • Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

37. Hannah Landrum - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree

38. Jackie Barnett - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin/Fentanyl) in the First Degree - Second or Subsequent Offense
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

39. Amanda Courtney - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - First Offense (Less than Two (2) Grams)
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the First Degree - First Offense (Less than two (2) Grams)
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

40. Kyle Martin - Cynthiana, Kentucky

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense
  • Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) in the First Degree - First Offense

Fentanyl and fentanyl analogues are the deadliest drugs and most addictive drugs” our nation has ever seen. They are powerful synthetic opioids that are similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent.

The research findings presented in the 2020 KY Overdose Fatality Report, state “more than 1,964 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020, a 49% increase in drug overdose deaths compared with the year prior.” The report further states, in “cases autopsied by the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner and toxicology reports submitted by Kentucky coroners, the increase in the death toll was driven mostly by a rise in opioid abuse, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, which were found in 1,292 cases, accounting for approximately 71% of all overdose deaths for the year.”

Dealers frequently mix fentanyl with other drugs, such as heroin, pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA, which results in the cheaper availability of drugs. This practice is extremely risky for users who may not realize that this cheap addictive may be stronger than they are accustomed, often leading to overdose.

Many families have been impacted by the drug epidemic, and have experienced the devastation of overdoses and resulting deaths.

