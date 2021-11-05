Advertisement

FCPS to hold more vaccination clinics at several locations

Fayette County Public Schools will be holding more vaccinations clinics. This comes after the...
Fayette County Public Schools will be holding more vaccinations clinics. This comes after the recent federal approval of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. (File image)(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools will be holding more vaccinations clinics.

This comes after the recent federal approval of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

FCPS is partnering with Wild Health, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, and HealthFirst Bluegrass to offer free vaccination clinics throughout the community from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

A second round will follow on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

A parent or guardian must be present with a child between the ages of 5 and 11.

Nov. 10 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines available for children, adolescents, and adults

Register online with Wild Health for one of these school locations:

  • Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive
  • Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Pl.
  • Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.
  • Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way

Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 only:

  • Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Rd. - register at (859) 288-2425
  • Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive - register at (859) 288-2425
  • William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 E. 5th St. - register at (859) 288-2425
  • Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd. - register at (859) 252-2371 or sign up online with the health department

More information about COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 17 is available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here, or the American Academy of Pediatrics here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Moore, 43.
Citation: Ky. man chased down car involved in hit-and-run, held girls at gunpoint
Large police presence on West Main St. in Lexington
Lexington police investigate city’s 33rd homicide of 2021
Man O’ War is closed in both directions at the Habersham intersection due to a bad crash.
Police say sun blinded driver involved in deadly Lexington crash
Christopher Harrod, 31.
Ky. elementary teacher found passed out in school’s parking lot, citation says
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

UK HealthCare is opening a large vaccination clinic for children. The announcement comes just...
UK HealthCare opening COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids
Employers are asked to develop a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy, or take other steps.
‘This will be a full-time job for a member of our HR team’: Ky. business reacts to vaccine mandate
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,669 new cases, 22 deaths
‘This is a big day:’ Rollout of child COVID-19 vaccine begins in Kentucky