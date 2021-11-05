FCPS to hold more vaccination clinics at several locations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools will be holding more vaccinations clinics.
This comes after the recent federal approval of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.
FCPS is partnering with Wild Health, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, and HealthFirst Bluegrass to offer free vaccination clinics throughout the community from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
A second round will follow on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
A parent or guardian must be present with a child between the ages of 5 and 11.
Nov. 10 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Vaccines available for children, adolescents, and adults
Register online with Wild Health for one of these school locations:
- Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive
- Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Pl.
- Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.
- Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way
Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 only:
- Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Rd. - register at (859) 288-2425
- Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive - register at (859) 288-2425
- William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 E. 5th St. - register at (859) 288-2425
- Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd. - register at (859) 252-2371 or sign up online with the health department
More information about COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 17 is available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here, or the American Academy of Pediatrics here.
