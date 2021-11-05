Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A temperature bump is coming soon

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve been right in the middle of the coldest air of the season. These temperatures are about to change.

Our highs have remained below average over the past few days. The weekend will likely feature a pair of these below normal days. That’s as far as the chill gets until we head into next week. There is a solid bump for next week.

By Monday, highs will come in around the 60s and beyond. Many days will feature highs that approach the mid-60s.

Another big blast of cold will dive in by the end of the week. These numbers could be even colder than what we just experienced.

Take care of each other!

