Kentucky Newsmakers 11/7: Eric Gregory with Kentucky Distillers Association; Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Eric Gregory from the Kentucky Distillers Association and Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe.

Gregory discusses the challenges remain after the encouraging news for Kentucky made bourbon with tariffs coming down.

The day after the elections, Kentucky’s filing window opened up for 2022 candidates and some have already made their intentions known. Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe was there bright and early to file for re-election.

Not long after that, City Commissioner Krystin Arnold also filed for the office and will challenge Blythe. So, we’ll be covering the race.

Blythe who grew up in Richmond and has seen it grow from a medium-sized county seat to Kentucky’s sixth largest city. It’s the second largest city in central Kentucky and there’s no end in site to the growth with EKU in the middle of town.

I-75 runs right through it and Richmond increasingly attracts people for shopping and professonal services from southern and eastern Kentucky.

Some who commute to jobs in Lexington, or elsewhere, find they get more for their money when it comes to buying or renting a home.

Growth is a balancing act, and Blythe knows that well.

