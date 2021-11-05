Advertisement

KSU’s financial situation due to poor management by leadership, report says

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear released a report Friday by the Council on Postsecondary Education assessing the current financial status of Kentucky State University.

(Read the report below)

In July, after members of the KSU Board of Regents and CPE voiced concerns about the university’s financial status, Gov. Beshear requested and authorized the assessment from CPE.

Kentucky State University president resigns; Beshear requests independent review of KSU’s finances

“When I heard about KSU’s financial situation, I asked for a full, independent and transparent accounting of the university’s finances, and today we are releasing the findings of that assessment,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are committed to KSU and, as one of two Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Kentucky, KSU must be put on a path to stability so it is able to continue providing a high-quality education for generations to come.”

The report by CPE highlights poor financial management by university leadership in recent years that resulted in significant operating deficits. The assessment also notes that KSU’s productivity has declined compared with peer institutions.

MORE

CPE offers 14 recommendations to remedy the issues outlined in the report. Key among them is that KSU must cultivate a culture of accountability, transparency and compliance.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Moore, 43.
Citation: Ky. man chased down car involved in hit-and-run, held girls at gunpoint
Large police presence on West Main St. in Lexington
Lexington police investigate city’s 33rd homicide of 2021
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Christopher Harrod, 31.
Ky. elementary teacher found passed out in school’s parking lot, citation says
Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Wendy’s on North Keeneland...
Woman in ICU after being hit by car in Richmond parking lot

Latest News

UK HealthCare opening COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids
WATCH | UK HealthCare opening COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids
Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes
WATCH | Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes
Richmond Police held a moment of silence Friday morning to honor the life and service of fallen...
Ceremony held to remember Richmond officer killed in the line of duty
UK HealthCare is opening a large vaccination clinic for children. The announcement comes just...
UK HealthCare opening COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids