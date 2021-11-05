Advertisement

Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in separate crashes within days of each other.

The first crash was Tuesday night, a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of 17-year-old Jordan Watson. He was riding on Hwy 127 when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.

Then, Thursday night, two 15-year-old girls were in a ATV when it crashed. Brooklyn Clements, a sophomore at Casey County High School died, her passenger, was airlifted with injuries. We don’t know her name or condition.

School officials say it’s been a very difficult week.

“But, any time you lose a student, the grief process can be overwhelming for some students, on how to emotionally deal with the situation,” said Barry Lee, Casey County Schools.

Both teens were very involved at school. Jacob Watson was in the junior ROTC and Brooklyn Clements had played several sports including softball, volleyball, and soccer.

The funeral for Watson is Sunday at Casey County High School. We’re told arrangements will be handled Friday for Clements.

