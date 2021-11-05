Nationwide blood shortage impact reaches Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a national and statewide blood shortage. Kentucky Blood Center officials say they need a lot of donations to service 72 in-state hospitals.

”We really need to see 400 donors walk in the door every single day in order to supply the hospitals,” said Mandy Brajuha, the Vice President of External Relations at the Kentucky Blood Center. “That is routinely not happening right now.”

Brajuha said that the donations support much more than critical injuries. They cover childbirth, elective procedures and cancer treatments.

”We’re going through blood very quickly here,” Brajuha said. “Hospital demand is at pre-pandemic or higher levels now.”

Blood has been in short supply since the pandemic started. Blood drives initially stopped altogether, but were able to resume briefly. However, high cases during the fall set donations back.

”We find ourselves in a familiar predicament again,” Brajuha said. “Battling a national blood shortage that is not unique to us. All of our fellow blood centers dealing with the same thing.”

Donations are happening all across the region this fall and winter, including some more events in Hazard.

Summit Church Drive (Noon – 4 p.m. on Dec. 17)

https://my.kybloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/75754

Hazard Community Drive (@ disABILITY Resource Center on Village Lane, Dec. 6 – Noon – 4 p.m.)

https://my.kybloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/76565

Donation specialists recommend having a good meal and plenty of fluids before donating.

