Three-point barrage propels Morehead State to exhibition win over Kentucky State

Eight different Morehead State players drained at least one three-pointer(Morehead State)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Eight different Morehead State players drained at least one three-pointer, and the Eagles nailed 15 triples on the night in cruising to an 89-43 exhibition win over Kentucky State at Johnson Arena Thursday night. Graduate transfer Tray Hollowellled the barrage with five three-balls and a team-high 18 points, while junior guards.

Jaylen Sebree and Jake Wolfe were 2-of-2 each and contributed 12 points. Morehead State shot a paltry 54 percent as well from beyond the three-point arc (15-of-28) and held the Thorobreds to just 33 percent overall on the night after leading the entire OVC season in opponent field goal percentage in 2020-21. Guards Skylar Potter (10 points) and Ta’lon Cooper (nine points, six assists) contributed to the cause as well. Freshman returnee Johni Broome paced all players with 13 rebounds and added eight points and three blocked shots. Morehead State’s defense also forced 20 KSU turnovers as the Eagles turned that into a 33-2 advantage in points off mistakes. The home team had a 50-31 rebound cushion as well, with Sebree grabbing seven and Wolfe corralling six. Transfer Jaylon Hall also had a solid debut with nine points and six boards, and freshman Braden May, from nearby Maysville, Ky., came off the bench late to nail his first and only three-point attempt of the night. The second half of the first period and the second half were the story. MSU pulled away to lead 44-26 at the halftime break and then outscored KSU 45-17 in the final 20 minutes. MSU shot 57 percent (17-of-30) in the final half and 46 percent (34-of-74) overall tonight. 

Morehead State opens the 2021-22 regular season now on Tuesday at No. 22 Auburn at 8 p.m. ET.

