Ally Blake’s Forecast | A calm and quiet weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is another cold start across the Commonwealth with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s... brrrr!

The good news is once the sun rises, temps will gradually increase into the mid-50s. Plentiful sunshine is in the forecast for today, but temps will drop once the sun sets. Overnight we remain mostly clear with temps in the upper 20s. For your Sunday, we continue this dry pattern. Temps will get to about 60 degrees and that’s right where we should be for this time of year.

Into the workweek is where we see some big changes. Starting Monday to Thursday, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some of us will make a run towards 70 degrees. The next cold front looks to make an appearance late next week. This will drop temps dramatically, and bring wetter weather back into the forecast.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

