Boy stops LMPD officer to pray with her at bus stop

Boy flags down Officer on Mourning Bus Stop Routine to Pray for Safety and School
Boy flags down Officer on Mourning Bus Stop Routine to Pray for Safety and School
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A boy reminds an LMPD officer, Jan Dykes of the power of prayer. Officer Jan Dykes is shown in a photo praying with a student before he went to school this week near his bus stop at 29th Street and Market.

”He stopped me and was like, ‘Hey, before you leave, would mind if I prayed with you for your day and my day going to school?” Dykes said.

It was a special connection between a cop and child brought on by a spontaneous moment. Dykes said she was finishing up her morning patrols at the bus stops.

“It was great,” she said. “He said, ‘I want to pray for this officers safety. I made a new friend. I really hope her day goes great, and hopefully she makes a lot of lives better and going to school and meeting new people.’ It was really great to think this kid had this much excitement.”

Dykes said she was stunned by the child’s kindness and open heart. She even went back to the bus stop to try to find him at the end of the school day, but didn’t have any luck.

Even though she does not know the boy’s name or where he lives, she wants him to know how much his gesture meant to her.

”It brought a lot of joy to me for him to want to do that for me,” Dykes said. “Often times people are thinking, ‘How can you go and help them?’ and its just nice to see he wanted to do that for me. It made me happy and see someone so young and moldable and being so positive and wanting to be that light.”

