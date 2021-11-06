Advertisement

City of Hyden hosting free Mr. and Mrs. Claus meet and greet
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus has arrived in the City of Hyden.

Every Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., families are invited to come to the Cutstone Cottage located at 105 Maple Street.

Once there, children will have a chance to eat a verity of treats and meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Playing the role of Santa Claus is James Hackworth, grateful his late sister in law’s house is being used for the event.

“I wish that I would have been able to do this while she was alive because this is something that she would have been all about,” he said. “She loved children, she loved everything about Christmas, and I wanted to do it here for that significance.”

The event is ongoing till the last week before Christmas.

Hackworth said the event is free to the public.

