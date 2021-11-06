Dunbar ends Lafayette’s season, 21-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar held off Lafayette on Friday, 21-19, to advance in the 6A playoffs.

The Bulldogs scored first, when quarterback Cole Colony scored from a couple yards out, giving Dunbar a 7-0 second quarter lead.

Dunbar (6-5) will face Tates Creek in the next round on Friday.

Lafayette ends its season 2-9.

