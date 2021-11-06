Dunbar ends Lafayette’s season, 21-19
Bulldogs face Tates Creek in round 2 of 6A playoffs
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar held off Lafayette on Friday, 21-19, to advance in the 6A playoffs.
The Bulldogs scored first, when quarterback Cole Colony scored from a couple yards out, giving Dunbar a 7-0 second quarter lead.
Dunbar (6-5) will face Tates Creek in the next round on Friday.
Lafayette ends its season 2-9.
