Eric Shaw resigns as Lafayette football coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After nine seasons as the Lafayette head football coach, Eric Shaw tells WKYT that he has informed the school of his resignation following the season.

Dunbar ended Lafayette’s year on Friday, 21-19, in the first round of the 6A playoffs.

Shaw, who was a former assistant coach at Lafayette, took over as head coach in 2013. During that time, Shaw was 45-59, including a 2-9 record this year.

His best seasons were in 2015 and 2016, when Shaw led the Generals to back-to-back state finals appearances. In 2015, Lafayette lost to Male in the finals, finishing 12-3. The Generals followed that up with a 13-2 record in 2016, losing to Trinity in the 6A finals.

Two of Shaw’s players are currently playing in the NFL. Jedrick Wills is with the Cleveland Browns. Wills was an offensive lineman at Alabama. Landon Young, who played left tackle at Kentucky, is currently with the New Orleans Saints.

