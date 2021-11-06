Advertisement

Former Syracuse wide receiver commits to Kentucky

(John Lowe/WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris has committed to play at Kentucky.

Harris made the announcement on social media Saturday morning:

The 6-foot-2 transfer had 15 career receptions, 2,028 total receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his time at Syracuse.

Harris, a former three-star prospect, played three full seasons in orange, plus three games this season before entering the transfer portal.

