‘It feels great to be back’ | Renfro Valley reopens after pandemic forced center to close

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Renfro Valley Entertainment Center is back in business.

The pandemic forced the Rockcastle County venue to shut down, but the barn doors reopened Friday night to the delight of country music fans.

“I’ve missed the shows last year and this year up until now, but I’m really excited to come back and see some shows,” said Mary Riley.

The long-time country music fan told WKYT she and a friend drove down from Northern Kentucky to see the stage reopen.

“I was worried they weren’t going to open back up, so I’m happy,” said Riley.

Another person excited for the reopening: John Enne King, the owner of Renfro Valley. King said the pandemic nearly forced the venue to permanently close.

“We came so close to being out of business altogether... with no income for two years,” said King.

He said the team has worked on remodeling the venue up until the doors opened Friday, and they’re already seeing the fruits of their labor.

“Tomorrow night’s sold out, tonight’s done really good, my son’s taken over booking the acts and everything’s working out really good,” said King.

King said they will base COVID-19 protocols on requests from artists. He said proof of vaccination is needed to go backstage.

