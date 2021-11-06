Lexington Catholic tops Bourbon County opening round of 4A playoffs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic opened the first round of the Class 4A playoffs with a 33-19 win over Bourbon County.

Knight’s quarterback Jack Gohmann passed for 237 yards and a touchdown. Blake Busson rushed for 78 yards and Walker Hall had 75 yards rushing in the win.

Bourbon County’s Clay Estes passed for 336 yards in the losing effort.

With the win, Lexington Catholic advances to play Boyle County.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.