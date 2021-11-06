Advertisement

Lexington Catholic tops Bourbon County opening round of 4A playoffs

Knight’s quarterback Jack Gohmann passed for 237 yards and a touchdown
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic opened the first round of the Class 4A playoffs with a 33-19 win over Bourbon County.

Knight’s quarterback Jack Gohmann passed for 237 yards and a touchdown. Blake Busson rushed for 78 yards and Walker Hall had 75 yards rushing in the win.

Bourbon County’s Clay Estes passed for 336 yards in the losing effort.

With the win, Lexington Catholic advances to play Boyle County.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man O’ War is closed in both directions at the Habersham intersection due to a bad crash.
Police say sun blinded driver involved in deadly Lexington crash
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes
Large police presence on West Main St. in Lexington
Lexington police investigate city’s 33rd homicide of 2021
Man arrested in Laurel County
Police: 16-year-old girl rescued after using hand gestures from TikTok
Edward Moore, 43.
Citation: Ky. man chased down car involved in hit-and-run, held girls at gunpoint

Latest News

Tates Creek quarterback Andrew Witherington passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns
Tates Creek avenges loss to Henry Clay in opening round of the playoffs
Dunbar advanced on Friday in the 6A playoffs, knocking out Lafayette, 21-19.
Dunbar ends Lafayette’s season, 21-19
Lafayette head coach Eric Shaw addresses his team before Friday's game at Dunbar.
Eric Shaw resigns as Lafayette football coach
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) is defended by Miles College's Brandon Miller (5) and Joel Logan...
No. 10 Kentucky holds off Miles College 80-71 in final exhibition