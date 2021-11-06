Advertisement

No. 10 Kentucky holds off Miles College 80-71 in final exhibition

Miles led 46-39 at halftime, but the Wildcats used a 22-2 run to take the lead.
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) is defended by Miles College's Brandon Miller (5) and Joel Logan...
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) is defended by Miles College's Brandon Miller (5) and Joel Logan (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Miles College led by as many as ten points Friday night, but No. 10 Kentucky roared back in the second half to beat the Golden Bears 80-71 in its final exhibition game.

Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington led Kentucky with 15 points each. Kellan Grady had 13 points on 3-3 shooting from deep and Davion Mintz added 12 points.

Kentucky finished 11-19 from three in the win.

The Wildcats face No. 9 Duke Tuesday night in the Champions Classic in the season opener. Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York City is set for 9:30.

