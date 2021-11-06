No. 10 Kentucky holds off Miles College 80-71 in final exhibition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Miles College led by as many as ten points Friday night, but No. 10 Kentucky roared back in the second half to beat the Golden Bears 80-71 in its final exhibition game.

Miles led 46-39 at halftime, but the Wildcats used a 22-2 run to take the lead.

Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington led Kentucky with 15 points each. Kellan Grady had 13 points on 3-3 shooting from deep and Davion Mintz added 12 points.

Kentucky finished 11-19 from three in the win.

The Wildcats face No. 9 Duke Tuesday night in the Champions Classic in the season opener. Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York City is set for 9:30.

