Tates Creek avenges loss to Henry Clay in opening round of the playoffs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks after losing to Henry Clay, the Tates Creek Commodores got revenge with a 33-15 win in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Tates Creek quarterback Andrew Witherington passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Marquevion Smith had 118 yards rushing and a touchdown in the win.

Tates Creek advances to face Dunbar.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.