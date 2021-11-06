Advertisement

Tates Creek avenges loss to Henry Clay in opening round of the playoffs

Tates Creek quarterback Andrew Witherington passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks after losing to Henry Clay, the Tates Creek Commodores got revenge with a 33-15 win in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Tates Creek quarterback Andrew Witherington passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Marquevion Smith had 118 yards rushing and a touchdown in the win.

Tates Creek advances to face Dunbar.

