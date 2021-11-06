Advertisement

Thanksgiving dinner prices expected to rise this year

By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - The price of shopping for traditional Thanksgiving meals will likely take a bite out of the budget this month.

Experts said the rise of costs are due to increases in the cost of shipping materials, delivery disruptions and higher consumer demand.

After COVID-19 forced many people to have smaller holiday celebrations last year, people are planning larger gatherings this year because of vaccine availability.

Economists and budget bloggers said there are still plenty of ways to save. For example, when it comes to the turkey, consider buying a smaller one, or opting for a less expensive meat.

Experts suggest shopping early this year and using a rebate app or grocery store card to save money.

It is also advised to set a budget when shopping, or to host a potluck dinner and create a sign-up sheet of “who’s bringing what.”

