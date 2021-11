VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Co. advanced in the first-round of the 5A playoffs on Friday with a 36-7 over Madison Southern.

Dennis Johnson’s team is now 11-0 on the season.

The Yellow Jackets host West Jessamine next Friday.

Madison Southern finishes the season 2-9.

