Ally Blake’s Forecast | Fair skies and better temperatures to end the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! I hope you’re feeling a bit more rested as we fell back and gained an hour. The bright side of that is that our sunrise times are earlier! At this time yesterday, we were still in the dark, today a nice sunrise to wake up to.

Temps are still fairly chilly around 30 degrees, but the sunshine should warm us up to about 60 later on. Abundant sunshine will be present throughout the day. The sun will set around 5:30 and that will cause the temps to drop back into the 30s overnight. Overnight we remain mostly clear with temps in the upper 20s. For your Sunday, we continue this dry pattern. Temps will get to about 60 degrees and that’s right where we should be for this time of year. Into the workweek is where we can see some big changes.

Starting Monday to Thursday, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some of us will make a run towards 70 degrees. Fair skies and lots of sunshine will make it feel more like October than November. Our next cold front looks to make an appearance late week. This will drop temps dramatically, and bring rain chances back into the forecast.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better work week!:)

