Bourbon Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public about new phone scam

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of a recent scam.

The scammers are identifying themselves as employees of the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office. People are getting a phone call saying they “didn’t show up for federal jury duty” and that they have a warrant out for the person being contacted.

They’re calling from the number 859-207-9374.

The sheriff’s office is urging people not to give information over the phone.

The scammer is also instructing people to drop off cash in a black box at the Shell station on Lexington Road in Paris.

If you have questions, you can contact the actual Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office to speak with a deputy.

