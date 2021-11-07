Advertisement

Bourbon Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public about new phone scam

Phone scam
Phone scam(WRDW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of a recent scam.

The scammers are identifying themselves as employees of the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office. People are getting a phone call saying they “didn’t show up for federal jury duty” and that they have a warrant out for the person being contacted.

They’re calling from the number 859-207-9374.

The sheriff’s office is urging people not to give information over the phone.

The scammer is also instructing people to drop off cash in a black box at the Shell station on Lexington Road in Paris.

If you have questions, you can contact the actual Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office to speak with a deputy.

