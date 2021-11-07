Bourbon Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public about new phone scam
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of a recent scam.
The scammers are identifying themselves as employees of the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office. People are getting a phone call saying they “didn’t show up for federal jury duty” and that they have a warrant out for the person being contacted.
They’re calling from the number 859-207-9374.
The sheriff’s office is urging people not to give information over the phone.
The scammer is also instructing people to drop off cash in a black box at the Shell station on Lexington Road in Paris.
If you have questions, you can contact the actual Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office to speak with a deputy.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.