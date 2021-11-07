Advertisement

Brad Cox’s Knicks Go wins Breeders’ Cup Classic

Sent off at 3-1 odds, Knicks Go paid $8.40 to win for trainer Brad Cox.
Joel Rosario, top, celebrates after riding Knicks Go to victory during the Breeders' Cup...
Joel Rosario, top, celebrates after riding Knicks Go to victory during the Breeders' Cup Classic race at the Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) - Knicks Go set the early pace and kicked away to a 2 3/4-length victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar.

Ridden by Joel Rosario, 5-year-old Knicks Go squared off against a trio of top 3-year-olds - controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality and hometown hero Hot Rod Charlie.

Sent off at 3-1 odds, Knicks Go paid $8.40 to win for trainer Brad Cox. He also saddled 9-5 favorite Essential Quality, who finished third.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

