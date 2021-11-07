Advertisement

Browns close chaotic week by dumping Burrow, Bengals 41-16

Nick Chubb ran for 137 yards.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) celebrates with wide receiver Anthony Schwartz...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) celebrates with wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) after his touchdown in the second half during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for 137 yards and the Cleveland Browns capped a chaotic week by smashing Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16.

The Browns came in desperate for a win after dropping three of four. Their situation turned dramatic on Wednesday when star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was exiled for poor behavior and the team decided to release him.

Cleveland got an early spark from Denzel Ward’s 99-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Chubb scored twice and the Browns sacked Burrow five times and intercepted him twice.

