Infrastructure bill could bring billions to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of difficult negotiations, a bill is headed to President Biden with more than a trillion dollars for infrastructure projects, and billions of dollars included in that bill will likely be spent here in Kentucky.

The bill includes $550 billion of new federal investments in infrastructure over the next five years.

And Kentucky could expect to receive $4.6 billion for federal-aid highway programs. And another $438 million for bridge replacement and repairs.

“The Infrastructure Bill passed and it’s going to provide billions of dollars in additional funding here in Kentucky,” said Governor Andy Beshear on Twitter Saturday.

For the Commonwealth, the federal funding couldn’t have come at a better time, ss the state received a C- on its infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Rating more than 1,000 bridges and over 1,300 miles of highway in poor condition. Now we could see a potential billions of dollars going to repairs and replacements over five years.

“It includes hundreds of millions of dollars for bridges. It includes rural road funds. It includes funding for public transportation. Funding to help build our electric vehicle charging network and an opportunity to apply for funding for the Brent Spence Bridge project so we can get that thing done,” said Beshear.

To be exact, the bill includes $65-billion to improve broadband,$110-billion to repair roads and bridges and $39-billion for public transit.

President Biden calle this a once in a generation investment that will create millions of jobs and economic growth.

“The vast majority of the thousands of jobs created won’t require a college degree. There will be jobs in every part of the country. Red states, blue states, cities, small towns, rural communities, travel communities. This is a blue collar, blue-print to rebuild America,” said Biden.

The bill passed with support from 13 republicans, while six democrats voted against it. Kentucky’s five republican congressmen all voted against the bill.

Democrat Representative John Yarmuth of Louisville voted for it.

