Jags get better Josh Allen in this meeting, beat Bills 9-6

Allen finished with a sack, INT and a fumble recovery.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrates his interception against the Buffalo...
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrates his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville had the better Josh Allen on this Sunday, with the standout linebacker intercepting a pass, making a sack and recovering a fumble in a 9-6 upset of the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo’s star quarterback with the same first and last names turned the ball over three times, including twice in the second half. He didn’t have a second-half turnover in any game this season.

The Bills (5-3) lost for the second time in seven games. The Jaguars (2-6) rebounded from a debacle at Seattle a week ago. Buffalo’s Allen completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards, with two interceptions and a fumble.

