Kentucky drops out of AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Cincinnati held on to the No. 2 ranking by just four points over No. 3 Alabama in The Associated Press college football poll, and Oregon passed Ohio State to move up to No. 5.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, but the teams most-closely chasing the Bulldogs are more tightly packed after those that played this past weekend won close games.

The Bearcats received 1,440 points from the media panel and the Crimson Tide had 1,336. Oklahoma, which had an open date, stayed at No. 4. Oregon jumped Ohio State at No. 6, taking advantage of Michigan State’s first loss of the season.

Kentucky (6-3) drops out of the AP Top 25 thanks to three straight losses. The Wildcats are still receiving 22 votes, good for No. 31 in the country.

Kentucky visits Vanderbilt November 13 at 7:00 on ESPN2.

POLL ALERT: No. 2 Cincinnati narrowly holds off No. 3 Alabama in AP Top 25; No. 5 Oregon jumps No. 6 Ohio St.



Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/7DM0yv7RRj pic.twitter.com/ifrOWxJGMS — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.