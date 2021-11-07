Advertisement

Kentucky drops out of AP Top 25

The Wildcats are still receiving 22 votes, good for No. 31 in the country.
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) catches a pass during the second half of the...
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) catches a pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Cincinnati held on to the No. 2 ranking by just four points over No. 3 Alabama in The Associated Press college football poll, and Oregon passed Ohio State to move up to No. 5.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, but the teams most-closely chasing the Bulldogs are more tightly packed after those that played this past weekend won close games.

The Bearcats received 1,440 points from the media panel and the Crimson Tide had 1,336. Oklahoma, which had an open date, stayed at No. 4. Oregon jumped Ohio State at No. 6, taking advantage of Michigan State’s first loss of the season.

Kentucky (6-3) drops out of the AP Top 25 thanks to three straight losses. The Wildcats are still receiving 22 votes, good for No. 31 in the country.

Kentucky visits Vanderbilt November 13 at 7:00 on ESPN2.

