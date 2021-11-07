Advertisement

Leslie County writer changes style yet again with new children’s book

Leslie County writer changes style yet again with new children's book
Leslie County writer changes style yet again with new children's book(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky writer has changed up her style yet again, this time with a children’s book.

Hyden Native Amy Brudnicki published “Fluffy’s Missing Gift” back in October.

“The story is Max got a gift for Fluffy but he’s lost it,” Brudnicki said. “So, on each page you’re trying to look for the gift that he’s lost.”

While a deviation from her previous works, Brudnicki said that is to be expected, citing her other work “Echoes of the Past.”

“I was just writing down stories that I didn’t want to forget,” she said. “That’s just how I write, I write down stuff that I want to remember always and I want my family and friends to remember. So, that is the driving force behind what I choose to write about.”

Brudnicki said it was a new challenge she never expected.

“I’ve never in my life thought I would write a children’s book,” she said. “I never thought that would happen for me. So, I’ve quit saying never because every time I’ve said that it happens.”

Brudnicki said the book is inspired by her personal experiences, similar to her other works.

“I just got to thinking about some of the animals that we had, had over the years and that we currently have,” she said. “I thought that would be cute for the family, usually I just write for myself.”

Brudnicki said the process turned out to be harder than she thought.

“It was one of the hardest things I mean it’s a little tiny book but there’s so much that goes into it,” she said.

Brudnicki adds that she hopes this will inspire other writers nervous to take that first step.

“I just say listen to your heart and believe in yourself. Even if you think you can’t do it, you just might be able to do it,” she said. “Just take a chance on yourself, that’s my advice.”

Brudnicki said while there are no plans to write anymore children’s books, there is always a possibility.

Those interested in picking up the new book, and her other works, can find it on Amazon.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl
Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown...
One person dead after single-car crash in Lexington
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes
Large police presence on West Main St. in Lexington
Lexington police investigate city’s 33rd homicide of 2021
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

The Nicholas County Public Library is located at 233 N. Broadway St. in Carlisle. The Disaster...
Disaster Loan Outreach Center set to open for affected Nicholas County residents, businesses
Volunteers with the CAC prepared to feed hundreds this holiday season.
Catholic Action Center prepared to feed hundreds Thanksgiving dinner, as more people than ever need assistance
Cason Wallace commits to UK.
Five-star combo guard Cason Wallace commits to Kentucky
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
UPDATE: Search for missing Scott County Woman suspended for night
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrates his interception against the Buffalo...
Jags get better Josh Allen in this meeting, beat Bills 9-6