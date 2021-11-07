Monticello man arrested after stealing police cruiser, leading police on high-speed chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 22-year-old Chase Jackson of Monticello is in custody after stealing a Monticello police cruiser with weapons still inside the vehicle.

Sergeant Robert Purdy of the Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed that a high-speed chase unfolded on I-75 North Saturday afternoon and ended in Fayette County.

Sgt. Purdy said any pursuit is dangerous, but this one was especially so because the officer’s weapons were still in the stolen vehicle.

“The last thing you want to happen is this individual getting back out on the roadway and something horrific happening,” said Sgt. Purdy

Purdy said a trooper located Jackson around 4 p.m. in a Dodge Durango cruiser driving northbound on I-75.

“Ultimately, the driver exited 104 off the interstate and pulled into a gas station parking lot,” Sgt. Purdy said.

Purdy said Jackson then attempted to get back on the interstate when he collided with a KSP vehicle. The scene continued back onto the interstate, where Jackson was caught running away and taken into custody. Purdy added that no one was injured during the pursuit.

“Pursuits of a stolen police car, it’s a pretty rare thing,” said Sgt. Purdy. “This isn’t something that we see every day. It’s not anything that we necessarily know how to respond to. The best thing we can do is take the information that we have and try to end it safely and peacefully as possible.”

An employee at the Shell gas station off of Exit 104 said police told him to stay inside until the scene was secured. But he said that he saw the collision occur right in front of his gas station before Jackson took off running with police close behind.

The Lexington Police Department assisted KSP once Jackson crossed into Fayette County and got out of the vehicle. Purdy said multiple attempts to stop Jackson with spike strips failed before he was eventually caught.

Jackson’s charges include Fleeing or Evading Police, Reckless Driving, Speeding, receiving Stolen Property, and two counts of Wanton Endangerment.

