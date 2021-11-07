Advertisement

One person dead after single-car crash in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Lexington early Sunday morning.

Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Berea Road.

The crash involved a single car.

Police shut down part of Georgetown Road for several hours, but it is now back open.

