One person dead after single-car crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Lexington early Sunday morning.

Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Berea Road.

The crash involved a single car.

Police shut down part of Georgetown Road for several hours, but it is now back open.

