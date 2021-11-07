Advertisement

Self leads Stephen F. Austin past Eastern Kentucky, 31-17

Trae Self threw three touchdown passes to Xavier Gipson.
EKU loses to Stephen F. Austin
(EKU Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACAGDOCHES, Texas (AP) - Trae Self threw three touchdown passes to Xavier Gipson and Miles Reed ran for 132 yards and a score as Stephen F. Austin won its third straight game and handed Eastern Kentucky its first conference loss, 31-17.

Self hit Gipson from 34 yards out in the first quarter and found him again for an 87-yard bomb to spark the Lumberjacks to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter and their six-yard connection in the third quarter gave them a 24-10 advantage.

EKU (6-3) visits Sam Houston on November 13.

