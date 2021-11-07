Advertisement

Senate candidate Charles Booker makes Lexington stop, announces ‘Kentucky New Deal’

People gathered outside the District Courthouse to hear from Charles Booker.
People gathered outside the District Courthouse to hear from Charles Booker.(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After making his run for U.S. Senate official on Wednesday, Louisville Democrat Charles Booker made a stop in Lexington Saturday. Unveiling his Kentucky New Deal campaign in front of a crowd of people outside of the District Courthouse.

He is now tasked with trying to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul, who is seeking a third term.

Booker, a former state lawmaker, said his New Deal initiative focuses on quote ‘transforming Kentucky from the hood to the holler’.

He said this includes prioritizing and addressing poverty across the Commonwealth.

Booker said his focus also includes making sure everyone has quality health care and families feel safe in their homes.

“I’ve come from the struggle and I know we can change things. I want someone in Washington that prioritizes our communities, so that we have thriving industries, local businesses that are booming, good paying union jobs all over Kentucky.”

We reached out to Senator Paul’s campaign for his response to the policies Booker outlined in his Kentucky New Deal.

In a statement, a spokesperson told us quote ‘our opponent’s support for defunding the police won’t be popular with everyday Kentuckians.’

While Booker has been critical of law enforcement actions in the past, police funding was not mentioned in his New Deal initiative.

Paul was first elected to the Senate in 2010. Kentucky has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

Election day for the U.S. Senate race is November 8, 2022.

