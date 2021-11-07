Tennessee tops No. 18 Kentucky in thriller 45-42

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite running 99 offensive plays for over 600 total yards, No. 18 Kentucky lost to Tennessee Saturday night 45-42.

Volunteer quarterback Hendon Hooker finished 15/20 for 316 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 15.8 yards per completion.

Will Levis finished with 372 passing yards and five total touchdowns in the loss. Kentucky trailed 24-21 at halftime and led 28-24 in the third quarter before Tennessee scored 14 straight points thanks to a Levis pick six.

The Wildcats rushed for 225 yards Saturday night.

The Wildcats (6-3, 4-3) have now lost three straight games after starting 6-0. UK visits Vanderbilt November 13 at 7:00.

