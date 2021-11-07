Advertisement

Tennessee tops No. 18 Kentucky in thriller 45-42

The Wildcats have now lost three straight games after starting 6-0.
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke (0) stretches out for a touchdown during the first half of...
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke (0) stretches out for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite running 99 offensive plays for over 600 total yards, No. 18 Kentucky lost to Tennessee Saturday night 45-42.

Volunteer quarterback Hendon Hooker finished 15/20 for 316 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 15.8 yards per completion.

Will Levis finished with 372 passing yards and five total touchdowns in the loss. Kentucky trailed 24-21 at halftime and led 28-24 in the third quarter before Tennessee scored 14 straight points thanks to a Levis pick six.

The Wildcats rushed for 225 yards Saturday night.

The Wildcats (6-3, 4-3) have now lost three straight games after starting 6-0. UK visits Vanderbilt November 13 at 7:00.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes
Large police presence on West Main St. in Lexington
Lexington police investigate city’s 33rd homicide of 2021
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Man arrested in Laurel County
Police: 16-year-old girl rescued after using hand gestures from TikTok

Latest News

Joel Rosario, top, celebrates after riding Knicks Go to victory during the Breeders' Cup...
Brad Cox’s Knicks Go wins Breeders’ Cup Classic
EKU loses to Stephen F. Austin
Self leads Stephen F. Austin past Eastern Kentucky, 31-17
Former Syracuse wide receiver commits to Kentucky
Tates Creek quarterback Andrew Witherington passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns
Tates Creek avenges loss to Henry Clay in opening round of the playoffs