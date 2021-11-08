Advertisement

911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re hearing the 911 call about a missing teenager found in Kentucky after a driver recognized a TikTok symbol that meant call for help.

A man driving south on I-75 Thursday afternoon told dispatchers in Laurel County he first noticed the girl making the gesture two counties away, but could not connect to 911. After making a connection, less than 10 minutes later, that car was pulled over.

Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl

“We’re just crossing into Laurel County, exit 49, this female in the passenger side, brunette, motioned for help, call 911,” the man said.

He said he was about to run out of gas, but he followed the car for about eight miles giving the dispatcher critical information for the sheriff’s deputies to make a stop. This is all because he recognized the distress signal from the girl that originated on TikTok. The signal is a hand up, palm out, with the thumb tucked then folding the fingers down.

Dispatcher: “You say there’s a female?”

Caller: “Female, passenger side, male driver.”

Dispatcher: “Getting help on the way, will you watch for a mile marker, and let me know when you pass one please?”

Gilbert Acciardo with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department said when deputies made the stop, they were in plain vehicles.

“And she was still doing that signal, they didn’t identify what that signal was at the time,” Acciardo said.

Police are still investigating what happened, but sheriff’s detectives did find an inappropriate image of the 16-year-old victim on the suspect’s phone, identified as 61-year-old James Brick. He’s in jail, and the victim is back with her parents, who are from North Carolina.

The story of her rescue is garnering national attention.

“I really think prior to this there were very few people that knew that TikTok symbol, I need distress, I need help,” Acciardo said.

Sheriff’s deputies said this awareness could help other victims held against their will.

Brick is from North Carolina, but his relatives in Ohio became suspicious when he brought the victim up there, and was heading south through Kentucky when the man noticed the girl making the hand symbol.

Brick is due in court on Tuesday.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl
Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown...
Name released of person killed in Sunday morning crash in Lexington
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in area crews were searching for missing Scott County woman
File image
Lexington woman killed in motorcycle crash involving deer
Phone scam
Bourbon Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public about new phone scam

Latest News

Kentucky guard Eli Cox (75) celebrates a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against...
Lineman Eli Cox out for the season
Miles College's Yasim Hooker, middle, drives between Kentucky defenders Keion Brooks Jr. (12)...
Calipari wants a smaller rotation against No. 9 Duke
Kentucky tight end Justin Rigg (83) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an...
Kentucky’s home finale vs. New Mexico State set for 12:00
Sen. Mitch McConnell tours AppHarvest facility in Morehead
WATCH | Sen. Mitch McConnell tours AppHarvest facility in Morehead