Amazon opens new state-of-the-art delivery station in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big news for the commonwealth as Amazon opened the doors to their new state-of-the-art facility in Lexington on Monday.

The 141,000 square-foot delivery station will house the latest technology and will make it easier for packages to get to your home.

The facility was finished right on time and will allow thousands of packages through their doors each day.

“This building is filled with your neighbors and friends. The employees that support the customer fulfillment center represent every part of the local community,” said Clinton Caudill, senior regional manager.

The delivery station will help grow the local economy and was fortunate Amazon reached out to expand during the pandemic.

“Our economy, like many, took a hit in 2020 because of the pandemic. That’s true for, if not, most, all American cities, Mayor Linda Gordon said.

The facility has already hired many local people and is still looking to hire for those that are interested.

“We will continue to look to this talented workforce,” Caudill said. “We do offer a career choice program, where we have invested in $22 billion in the continued education and training of our talented workforce.”

With the addition of this new large facility, not only will it continue to grow the economy in the bluegrass, but also speed up the delivery process to your front door.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.