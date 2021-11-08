Advertisement

Amazon opens new state-of-the-art delivery station in Lexington

Big news for the commonwealth as Amazon opened the doors to their new state-of-the-art facility...
Big news for the commonwealth as Amazon opened the doors to their new state-of-the-art facility in Lexington.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big news for the commonwealth as Amazon opened the doors to their new state-of-the-art facility in Lexington on Monday.

The 141,000 square-foot delivery station will house the latest technology and will make it easier for packages to get to your home.

The facility was finished right on time and will allow thousands of packages through their doors each day.

“This building is filled with your neighbors and friends. The employees that support the customer fulfillment center represent every part of the local community,” said Clinton Caudill, senior regional manager.

The delivery station will help grow the local economy and was fortunate Amazon reached out to expand during the pandemic.

“Our economy, like many, took a hit in 2020 because of the pandemic. That’s true for, if not, most, all American cities, Mayor Linda Gordon said.

The facility has already hired many local people and is still looking to hire for those that are interested.

“We will continue to look to this talented workforce,” Caudill said. “We do offer a career choice program, where we have invested in $22 billion in the continued education and training of our talented workforce.”

With the addition of this new large facility, not only will it continue to grow the economy in the bluegrass, but also speed up the delivery process to your front door.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl
Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown...
Name released of person killed in Sunday morning crash in Lexington
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in area crews were searching for missing Scott County woman
File image
Lexington woman killed in motorcycle crash involving deer
Phone scam
Bourbon Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public about new phone scam

Latest News

Monday afternoon, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took a trip to Morehead to tour...
Sen. Mitch McConnell tours AppHarvest facility in Morehead
Many people are shocked by the tragic death of EKU professor Dr. Suzanne Byrd.
Former student remembers EKU professor who died after being hit by car
A Lexington woman is dead after a motorcycle crash involving a deer.
WATCH | Lexington woman killed in motorcycle crash involving deer
Hazard High School’s principal and two other staff members have been reprimanded in the wake of...
WATCH | Principal, staff members reprimanded in wake of controversial assembly at Ky. high school