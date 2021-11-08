Advertisement

Calipari wants a smaller rotation against No. 9 Duke

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden is set for 9:30 on ESPN.
Miles College's Yasim Hooker, middle, drives between Kentucky defenders Keion Brooks Jr. (12)...
Miles College's Yasim Hooker, middle, drives between Kentucky defenders Keion Brooks Jr. (12) and Sahvir Wheeler (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari has a small sample size following two exhibition games of what his team can play like and which guys can play, but he isn’t completely sure about the rotation.

Against Kentucky Wesleyan and Miles College, Calipari utilized his deep bench, but he doesn’t think that will be the case in Tuesday night’s Champions Classic showdown against No. 9 Duke in New York City.

That rotation could be decided Tuesday based on why plays big on the big stage.

“What is the rotation for this kind of game?” said Kentucky head coach John Calipari. “You’re not playing 11 guys. It’s not happening. Now, you might because of foul trouble and injuries and things like that, but your rotation is going to be more normal with eight guys, maybe seven. Who are they? And then the other side of it becomes next man up. Are you ready for your opportunity to prove you should be playing more?”

Calipari also mentioned that Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick started practicing Saturday with the team. He may play a few minutes against the Blue Devils, but added it may not be the game to stretch his time on the floor.

