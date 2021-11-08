Advertisement

Catholic Action Center prepared to feed hundreds Thanksgiving dinner, as more people than ever need assistance

Volunteers with the CAC prepared to feed hundreds this holiday season.
Volunteers with the CAC prepared to feed hundreds this holiday season.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Catholic Action Center is prepared to help people this holiday season. Even though COVID has changed how they help, they said more people than ever need assistance.

“The holiday spirit is needed now more than ever,” said Ginny Ramsey with CAC.

For the past 25 years, Ginny Ramsey and her team of volunteers have fed at least 400 hundred people every Thanksgiving.

“Well last year, of course, I don’t even have to say why. We could not have people gather, and sit down and serve a meal.”

That didn’t mean the meals weren’t going to get serve.

“But we could drive up or walk through to get it.”

So the Knights of Columbus donated the food, those with the U.S. Postal service cooked it all and volunteers with the Catholic Action Center fed those in need. With plans to follow that same format again this year. And not just for Thanksgiving.

“Hang on just a minute as I change into our elf hats....again we do have a core group of volunteers who will be doing a drive thru.”

For the 26th annual Faith and Community Store.

“We have schools in Lexington that are collecting the toys and making Santa bags for families.”

Sign ups for families go live December 10. They’ll have toys for 400 to 500 families.

“Last year, we had 250 folks sign up in 10 minutes.”

COVID has changed the way volunteers are able to help this year, and it’s even changed the amount of people who need that assistance.

“Keeping people in their prayers on the day of the holidays because there are a lot of people still struggling to get through. There’s an increase in homelessness and there are several safety measures we have to continue to take.”

But COVID won’t keep them from making sure people are fed, warm and loved through the holidays.

The CAC is asking for desserts for thanksgiving this year. They’ll be accepting them that week on Tuesday, Wednesday and up until noon on Thursday.

They’re also asking for sleeping bags and winter coats to hand out through their Compassionate Caravan.

Find more information here.

