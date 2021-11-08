Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Big Change On The Way

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our stretch of gorgeous fall weather continues ahead of a major pattern change blowing in before the week is over. This will usher in much colder air back into the region and even give us the potential for some snowflakes over the weekend.

Temps the next few days make a run into the upper 60s to near 70, so get out there and soak it up.

Here’s a brief rundown on how the change may play out later this week and weekend:

  • A cold front blows across the state late Thursday with a gusty line of showers and storms ahead of it.
  • Winds may gust to 40mph or a bit higher as the front moves in.
  • Temps ahead of the front spike to near 70 then crash through the 40s right behind it.
  • A secondary push of colder air moves in Friday.
  • That push has the chance to bring a few flakes in here Friday night and Saturday.
  • Highs on Saturday struggle to get out of the 30s making it feel even colder.
  • After a break on Sunday, another system drops in Sunday night and Monday and could bring a swath of some rain and snow.

