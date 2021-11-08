Disaster Loan Outreach Center set to open for affected Nicholas County residents, businesses

CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting Monday, residents and business owners in Nicholas County can apply for low-interest loans through the Small Business Administration (SBA) to assist in rebuilding homes and reopening businesses after July’s historic flooding.

Governor Andy Beshear called it the second round of good news this week for the county as the long road to recovery continues.

In his latest Team Kentucky news conference, Gov. Beshear said he hoped to provide more assistance to Nicholas County after awarding $1 million to support the county’s infrastructure.

“We wanted to look at every option we had to help,” said Gov. Beshear. “Most recently, I’ve asked the federal Small Business Administration to issue a disaster declaration for Nicholas County.”

It only took a day for his hopes to be realized on the federal level.

At 11 Monday morning, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will open at the Nicholas County Public Library on North Broadway Street in Carlisle.

The center will assist not just business owners, but also affected residents in applying for low interest loans. Nicholas County Judge-Executive Steve Hamilton says it could be very helpful to some in his community.

“I think it could have a major impact for a percentage of the people, I’m not going to say for all,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton noted that government workers at all levels are continually looking for more ways to bring relief to people in the county.

“To me, it’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Hamilton said. “It’s slowly coming together and getting more positive. I know it’s not perfect. Hopefully there are some things down the pike that will help everybody as a whole.”

But for now, he encourages those who have been affected to educate themselves and consider applying.

“A couple months ago, people from emergency management at the state said they encouraged everyone to apply,” said Hamilton. “You don’t have to accept it but they encouraged people to apply because once they heard it and seen how it worked, that it might be beneficial.”

The center will stay open until its permanent closure on Friday, November 19 at 3 p.m. The center will also be closed on Thursday, November 11 for Veterans Day and Sunday, November 14.

All contiguous counties and residents of Bath, Bourbon, Fleming, Harrison, Montgomery and Robertson counties also are included, which is a required part of any federal declaration.

You can also apply at the SBA’s website or call their customer service number at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard of hearing) for more information on the application.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is January 3, 2022. The deadline to return economic injury applications is August 3, 2022.

