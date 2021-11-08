Advertisement

E-cig users more likely to suffer early stroke, study says

FILE PHOTO - Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital...
FILE PHOTO - Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital looked at almost 80,000 records over three years and found people who vaped were more likely to have an earlier stroke than cigarette smokers.(KARE via CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows e-cigarette users are more likely to have early strokes than traditional cigarette smokers.

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital looked at almost 80,000 records over three years.

They found stroke victims who vaped had their strokes at a median age of 48 years old.

That’s 11 years younger than the 59-year-old median for cigarette smokers and two years earlier for stroke victims who both smoked and vaped.

Tobacco in any form still comes with massive health risks for users, like cancer.

Cigarette smokers are still many times more likely to experience strokes overall.

It’s unclear what led to the strokes, but they hypothesize it could be the nicotine found in both products.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl
Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown...
Name released of person killed in Sunday morning crash in Lexington
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in area crews were searching for missing Scott County woman
Phone scam
Bourbon Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public about new phone scam
22-year-old Chase Jackson stole this Dodge Durango cruiser and led police on a high-speed chase...
Monticello man accused of stealing police cruiser, leading police on high-speed chase to Lexington

Latest News

Police said the pastor tackled the man and then several church members helped to disarm and...
Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Survivor testifies as Rittenhouse trial enters 2nd week
The arrests were part of a law enforcement investigation called GoldDust that involved the...
7 suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown
A 21-year-old from Washington was identified as one of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.
Astroworld concert tragedy: Father identifies victim