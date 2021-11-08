Five-star combo guard Cason Wallace commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five-star combo guard Cason Wallace committed to John Calipari and Kentucky Sunday night on his birthday.

The guard from Richardson, Texas picks the Wildcats over Tennessee, Texas and UT-San Antonio. He is ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 and the No. 2 combo guard in the country.

Joining No. 1 overall prospect Shaedon Sharpe and No. 6 prospect Chris Livingston, Wallace gives Calipari three Top 10 commits in the same class for the first time since 2013 when he hauled in Julius Randle, Andrew and Aaron Harrison.

Adding No. 17 overall prospect Skyy Clark, the Wildcats now have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.