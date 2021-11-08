Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some warmer days are coming

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A milder run with temperatures is here.

These next few days will be absolutely fantastic. Highs will run around the mid and upper 60s through the middle of the week. A major fall system will be moving closer to Kentucky and as it approaches the wind will pick up. You will experience some warmer and gusty days as the system rolls towards us.

Showers & thunderstorms will blow in with the next system. Winds speeds will be blowing in here at some elevated levels. You will notice that longe before the first shower or thunderstorm develops. On the other side of this system, our temperatures will fall again. We’ll go from the mid-60s to the mid-40s during the afternoon and evening hours.

Take care of each other!

