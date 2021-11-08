Advertisement

Kentucky ranks low in national women and children’s health report

In Indiana, 11.7% reported smoking during pregnancy compared to 15.3% of women in Kentucky.
In Indiana, 11.7% reported smoking during pregnancy compared to 15.3% of women in Kentucky.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A national health report focused on women and children ranked Kentucky near or at the bottom in several categories, including smoking and alcohol use.

The data suggested that 19.9% of women in Indiana reported that they smoke, compared to 28.8% in Kentucky. In Indiana, 11.7% reported smoking during pregnancy compared to 15.3% of women in Kentucky.

The maternal mortality rate in Kentucky is the highest at 37.7 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. In Indiana, the rate is 28.5.

“That statistic is very concerning for the overall health of women and the children they care for and the children they are bearing,” Dr. Arethusa Kirk from United Healthcare said.

Kirk said women really need to have access to early prenatal care.

The report suggested that teenage births had declined in both Kentucky and Indiana.

For more information from the report, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl
Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown...
Name released of person killed in Sunday morning crash in Lexington
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in area crews were searching for missing Scott County woman
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal, staff members reprimanded in wake of controversial assembly at Ky. high school
File image
Lexington woman killed in motorcycle crash involving deer

Latest News

It&amp;rsquo;s a rare condition that health experts think may be linked to COVID-19, but they...
GOOD QUESTION: What are the symptoms of the inflammatory syndrome affecting children?
MGN
Busting the myths of Coronavirus
For the first time in nearly 20 years, a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus, the...
Researchers identify new strain of HIV
Becky Schlueter of the Lexington VA talks about her center's innovative chronic kidney care...
Kentucky VA kidney care program highlighted in DC
U.S. health officials want women getting breast implants to receive stronger warnings and more...
FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks