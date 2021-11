LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s November 20 home finale vs. New Mexico State is set for 12:00 on the SEC Network.

After three straight night games vs. Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, the Wildcats (6-3) will finally play in the afternoon.

Just In: @UKFootball’s November 20 home game vs. New Mexico State has been set for 12:00 on the SEC Network. #BBN https://t.co/owhGvlgArR — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) November 8, 2021

